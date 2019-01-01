Brainerd, Bemidji and beyond:
news from your neck of the woods
A year ago today I sent out my very first Lakes Country newsletter to readers. Every weekday morning since, I've been thinking of what to say to you, what stories might surprise you, what photos delight you. Last night, a full strawberry moon dazzled the night sky, burning bright red like the sun and hanging low — the lowest in two decades. It won't be this low again until 2043 (I'll be 50 then, uffda!). If you missed the rare lunar show, go outside shortly after 9 p.m. After I spent nearly an hour admiring the delicious strawberry moonrise over the shoreline, I decided to go ahead and take a dip, swimming in the red glow casting a runway across the lake. I share some photos below and get a little sentimental on this first anniversary of Lakes Country. Bear with me.
Meet this musical pole vaulting rodeo cowboy: Turner Beachy, a 17-year-old junior at Staples-Motley High School, won the Class 1A pole vault title Tuesday. Our high school sports reporter Cassidy Hettesheimer brings us this wonderful story about Beachy's success in many pursuits, including guitar and rodeo.
Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune
Judge denies all motions: The judge presiding over the upcoming burglary trial of state Sen. Nicole Mitchell denied motions to dismiss a second charge and compel the state to provide evidence from Mitchell’s stepmother. With the special session complete and last remaining motions denied, it clears the way for Mitchell’s return to Detroit Lakes to stand trial. Jury selection begins Monday.
Protesters rally to save PBS: Lakeland PBS in Bemidji is the only station in the country to join the national PBS corporation in its lawsuit against President Trump's executive order to kill funding for PBS and NPR. On Tuesday, a crowd rallied outside the station and marched to a busy intersection on Paul Bunyan Drive, where they sang the "Sesame Street" theme song and held Big Bird signs. Trump has called NPR and PBS “THE RADICAL LEFT MONSTERS," accusing the outlets of biased coverage. He is asking Congress to take back $1.1 billion it has set aside for public broadcasting over the next two years.
Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune
Four more things you should know:
Ope, let me sneak some more photos in here for ya
Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune
There is no AI robot tailoring the news and content in this newsletter. I do it all from my cozy cabin with a team in the Twin Cities, catching my typos and making sure all the hyperlinks work so you have the best reading experience. Many thanks to Ash Miller, Trish Peterson, Vince Tuss and Lisa Legge. I couldn't do this without them. And I wouldn't want to be doing anything else. A year ago, I moved back home to northern Minnesota. I never doubted that decision, though editors, colleagues and family asked me, "Are you sure?" I had a great gig reporting on the largest courthouse in Minnesota and I loved it. But the truth is, I felt called to take on this new role. It was unexpected and divine. Sure, I miss working from the newsroom I first joined in 2019. But when this opportunity popped up, I trusted it was for me. And I've been reassured of that decision all along the way. From the first story I wrote about a nature photographer in Laporte, to the joy of meeting Lakes Country readers out in the wild who say they read my newsletter every day. What a gift that I get to do this work, wandering around the northland to tell the stories of often overlooked communities. I've been to countless towns and met the kindest people. It's an added bonus that my aunt and uncle are just down the road, that I've watched my sister grow her small business from studs to open house, that I hear the loons sing and see my mom often. I remember showing her the draft of my first newsletter last summer sitting on the front porch. She said how proud my late grandpa would be and how he would get a kick out of me writing for the Star Tribune from little ole Laporte. She'll be coming over for a celebratory cup of coffee soon. So cheers, Lakes Country. Thank you for reading this past year.
