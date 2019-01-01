Minnesota goodbye Ope, let me sneak some more photos in here for ya Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune There is no AI robot tailoring the news and content in this newsletter. I do it all from my cozy cabin with a team in the Twin Cities, catching my typos and making sure all the hyperlinks work so you have the best reading experience. Many thanks to Ash Miller, Trish Peterson, Vince Tuss and Lisa Legge. I couldn't do this without them. And I wouldn't want to be doing anything else. A year ago, I moved back home to northern Minnesota. I never doubted that decision, though editors, colleagues and family asked me, "Are you sure?" I had a great gig reporting on the largest courthouse in Minnesota and I loved it. But the truth is, I felt called to take on this new role. It was unexpected and divine. Sure, I miss working from the newsroom I first joined in 2019. But when this opportunity popped up, I trusted it was for me. And I've been reassured of that decision all along the way. From the first story I wrote about a nature photographer in Laporte, to the joy of meeting Lakes Country readers out in the wild who say they read my newsletter every day. What a gift that I get to do this work, wandering around the northland to tell the stories of often overlooked communities. I've been to countless towns and met the kindest people. It's an added bonus that my aunt and uncle are just down the road, that I've watched my sister grow her small business from studs to open house, that I hear the loons sing and see my mom often. I remember showing her the draft of my first newsletter last summer sitting on the front porch. She said how proud my late grandpa would be and how he would get a kick out of me writing for the Star Tribune from little ole Laporte. She'll be coming over for a celebratory cup of coffee soon. So cheers, Lakes Country. Thank you for reading this past year.